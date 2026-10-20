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Put Me In Prison – Dangote Reveals What He Can Never Give Up

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By Justina Otio
Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote

Key Takeaways

  • Aliko Dangote said he would rather go to prison than lose access to his mobile phone while presenting his “Vision 2030” plan in Lagos.
  • Dangote said he relies heavily on his phone for communication and has more than 13,000 contacts, built through connections over the years.
  • Asked why his contact list was so large, Dangote explained that he rarely blocks people because he does not like doing so.

Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote has stated that he would rather go to prison than give up his mobile phone.

Naija News reports that he stated this in Lagos while presenting his “Vision 2030” plan, which focuses on accelerating industrialisation across Africa.

He was asked to choose between spending seven days without his phone and losing access to his private jet for the same period.

Responding, Dangote explained that he depends heavily on his phone for communication, noting that losing his phone would be far more difficult to accept.

“Ah… I think it’s easier you put me in prison than to take my phone away. So, you know, I mean taking my phone away is no-go area, okay?” he said.

The industrialist also disclosed that his phone contains more than 13,000 contacts, reflecting the extensive network of people he has connected with over the years.

“I know that would be almost… my number, I have that number since… Twitter… I have more than 13,000 contacts on my phone,” Dangote said.

Asked how his contact list had grown so large, he explained that he rarely blocks people.

Wow. Wow. I hardly… I don’t like blocking people, so a lot of people,” he added.

Dangote heads the Dangote Group, a conglomerate with interests in cement, fertiliser, manufacturing and petroleum refining, among other sectors.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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