‘I Knew The Craft But Did Not Know Much About Branding’ – Deyemi Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has taken a retrospective look at his career, acknowledging that while he had mastered his craft, he initially overlooked the importance of branding as a crucial element for longevity in the industry.

Naija News reports that the thespian, in an interview with Punch, admitted that while he always aspired to be a great actor, he never anticipated the complexities of stardom.

Deyemi stated that if he had known more about fame in the past, he would have been more intentional about his brand.

According to the movie star, a strong brand, coupled with talent, is the key to success in entertainment.

He stated, “I wanted to act but didn’t know anything about fame. I wanted to be a great actor. Becoming famous is a totally different kettle of fish for me. I wish I knew I should have been more intentional about my brand. I knew the craft, but the one thing I didn’t know much about was branding. But when I did, it started working better, then I became popular.

“The best kind of guy is the person who has both talent and the brand, and that’s what I am working on. You either be so good in your craft that you start working on your brand or do both simultaneously.”

Encouraging fellow entertainers, he added, “I would advise this anytime—as an entertainer, work on your brand so you become so popular that they call you to act and also to promote the film. It is more about branding.”