Tinubu Renames Federal University Of Education In Kano

President Bola Tinubu has approved the renaming of the Federal University of Education in Kano to Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Tinubu said the latest development aims to acknowledge Sule’s contribution to Nigeria’s socio-political development throughout his illustrious career.

According to the President, immortalising Ambassador Sule’s legacy will inspire younger generations to uphold integrity, patriotism, character, and nationalism.

“Alhaji Sule, 1929–2017, contributed significantly to Nigeria’s socio-political development throughout his illustrious career.

“He served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, where he was Chairman of the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid.

“He also served as Chief Whip of the Federal House of Representatives (1954–1959), Leader of Nigeria’s Delegation to the Conference of Independent States (1960), First Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints (1976), and Minister of Mines and Power.

“The Federal University of Education, Kano, is one of seven specialised universities of education under the Federal Government. The Kano State Government initially owned it.

“As a federal university of education, it will continue to play a pivotal role in training teachers, further strengthening Nigeria’s education sector.”