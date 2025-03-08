Japa: ‘There Is Nowhere Where There Is Perfect Security’ – Dele Momodu

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has urged Nigerians eager to sell their properties and relocate abroad to reconsider their priorities, emphasising that financial stability and opportunities exist in their home country.

Naija News reports that Momodu argued in a recent interview with media personality, Teju Babyface, that having ₦30-40 million in Nigeria can provide a comfortable life and enable entrepreneurship instead of struggling abroad.

Speaking about the harsh realities of life overseas, Momodu noted that while living abroad may seem glamorous, the burden of paying bills and financial independence can quickly become overwhelming.

According to the veteran journalists, having ₦30-40 million in Nigeria should not make anyone feel poor, as that amount is enough to establish a proper business.

He emphasised that no place in the world offers perfect security, referencing the alleged killing of 3,000 people in New York on a single day. Despite such incidents, he pointed out, people do not abandon their country.

The 64-year-old also pointed out that the excitement of visiting family abroad often fades when one has to rent a house and handle expenses without support.

He said, “If you had 30/40 million in Nigeria and you think you’re a poor man, I beg you, you’re a mad man. You have 30/40 million and you can’t set up a proper business in Nigeria. I beg you think again. There’s nowhere where there’s perfect security.

“On a single day, 3000 people got killed in New York. The people of New York have not abandoned their country because of that. In fact, you can set up your own security in Nigeria.

“The attraction of staying abroad is that when you go on vacation, everyone welcomes you. You’re staying with your family in a free house. The day you carry all your children to another man’s house and he knows you’re not leaving in a hurry, you’re going to see the difference.

“And the day you rent your own house, that is the trauma you’re going to carry for almost all the rest of your life. Because you now have to face the reality of paying your own bills abroad. And there’s no mercy, once your money finishes, your life goes. No mercy. Just remember that Dele Momodu said ‘No mercy abroad.’”