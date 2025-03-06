How Funke Akindele Became My Deputy – Jandor

Former Lagos State governorship candidate under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adeniran, popularly called Jandor, has dismissed claims that he made a wrong choice in choosing his deputy, Funke Akindele.

Naija News reports that Jandor said the Nollywood diva, Funke Akindele, contributed enough effort to the ticket.

Speaking with News Central on Wednesday, the former governorship candidate revealed that it was stakeholders of the PDP in Lagos East senatorial district that chose Funke for him.

“There are a lot of stakeholders when it comes to the electoral process. I’m from Lagos West. This was Lagos East slot. And they needed to produce somebody. That was the person they brought. And as a matter of fact, what was wrong with that choice? Is it because, I mean, she (Funke) didn’t qualify academically or because of her chosen career?

“If we had won that election, oh, it was the person that she picked. But because we didn’t win. So it’s easier for anybody to say, okay, that was the reason. I don’t want to sit here and mourn the past, but I would say that maybe a few lessons learned. But again, I can’t say to those that brought their own daughter to say, this is our choice, that they’ve not done well,” he said.

Asked if his choice of Funke was an imposition, Jandor said she was not imposed on him.

“She wasn’t imposed on me. No, she wasn’t imposed on me. I am from Lagos West. There are other two senatorial districts in Lagos. We have three. So deputy has to be zoned to other places. And there are stakeholders in those places, royal fathers, everybody. And they have to sit to decide, oh, this is who we have,” he stated.

When asked if he regretted choosing her to be his running mate, Jandor said there was no regret, but maybe he would have done something different if he had the opportunity again.

“Why? Is it that she’s not a Lagosian or she’s not qualified to be? Maybe we’ll do it differently. But I don’t want to look back and say that, no, she wasn’t a better pick,” he added.