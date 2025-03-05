Lagos Assembly: Lawmakers Still Angry, Deny Peace Meeting With Obasa As They Await Resignation

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have refuted claims of holding a reconciliation meeting with Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

Naija News reports that Obasa was reinstated on Monday, March 3, 2025, following the resignation of Mojisola Meranda under pressure from party leaders and other stakeholders.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, reports surfaced suggesting that the Speaker had engaged in a reconciliatory meeting with lawmakers. However, attendees have dismissed the claim, stating that the brief meeting had no connection to reconciliation.

“First, one of the issues we raised as a reason for his removal happened again. A meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. did not hold until 2:30 p.m. We were all kept waiting, and when he arrived, there was no apology for the late commencement of the meeting.

“He went straight to the agenda after he passively acknowledged that we were still bitter with the way we were forced to bring him back, and none of us contributed at the meeting,” one of the lawmakers told Vanguard.

Another House member confirmed that while a meeting took place, it was primarily to discuss a legal case involving the suspended Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko.

He said: “The matter comes up on Thursday. Ordinarily, it is a civil matter, so we were concerned that he had to involve the Department of State Services (DSS), which further led to the invitation and arrest of some of our colleagues.

“Aside from these, nothing else happened. The meeting lasted just a few minutes, and we all left.

“I want you to know that his return was not a selfless decision by us. It was done simply because we respect leaders like Baba Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba. In our hearts and souls, we do not want him up till this moment.”

The lawmaker added that discontent remains high within the Assembly, warning that the state legislature may struggle to function as it once did.

“We are still waiting for him to step down and honor the agreement with the Baba Akande-led committee so that the House can continue with the peace and progress it experienced before his return,” he said.