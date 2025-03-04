Lagos Assembly: Obasa, Meranda, Lawmakers Hold Reconciliatory Meeting

The newly re-elected Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, is currently engaged in a closed-door reconciliatory meeting with 39 lawmakers.

Naija News reports that the meeting, taking place at the Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja, began around 2:10 p.m. and includes the Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

The discussion aims to mend relationships with aggrieved lawmakers, ease tensions, and establish a unified path forward.

With this development, it appears increasingly likely that Obasa will not step down from his position, contrary to widespread speculation.

As of 3:45 p.m., the crucial meeting was still in progress.

Sources indicate to Vanguard that Obasa may also withdraw the lawsuit he filed at the Ikeja Court against the House of Assembly and 33 lawmakers regarding his removal as Speaker.

On Monday, in a significant turn of events, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly re-elected Obasa following the resignation of his successor, Meranda.

The re-election of Obasa by the 40-member legislative assembly came after multiple interventions by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at both the state and national levels.

Obasa had been removed from office on January 13, 2025, by 33 out of 39 House members, who subsequently appointed Meranda as Speaker.

The situation sparked political turmoil, affecting the House, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC)—the highest decision-making body of the APC in the state—party members, and supporters. In response, President Bola Tinubu initiated a high-level national committee, led by Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Segun Osoba, to mediate and broker peace.