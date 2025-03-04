Referee Michael Oliver Left Out Of Premier League Duties

Referee Michael Oliver has not been assigned to officiate any Premier League matches this weekend, marking a notable absence from top-flight action.

Michael Oliver’s most recent match saw him oversee the FA Cup fifth-round clash between Crystal Palace and Millwall. During this encounter, a controversial incident occurred when Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta sustained a serious injury after being struck in the head.

Despite the severity of the situation, play continued without interruption, raising concerns about the decision-making process on the field.

The incident prompted discussions among fans and analysts alike, especially after Oliver ultimately issued a straight red card to Millwall’s goalkeeper, Liam Roberts, only after being instructed to review the incident on the VAR pitchside monitor.

This decision has led many to question the referee’s judgment and the protocols surrounding player safety in such high-stakes matches.

Mateta received immediate medical attention on the field and was subsequently stretchered off after an extended period of treatment.

He underwent a thorough evaluation for a potential head injury and required specialized care, ultimately receiving 25 stitches to close a severe laceration on his left ear at St George’s Hospital.

Former Premier League referee and current PGMOL chief Keith Hackett expressed his dismay regarding Oliver’s initial handling of the incident.

He criticized the decision-making by stating, “What an appalling challenge. I have to ask the question—why did one of the world’s top referees fail to immediately show a red card? It is, frankly, an absolute no-brainer.”