‘Obasa Will Not Resign, He Is Back For Good’

After weeks of political tension and power struggles, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday retraced their steps and re-elected embattled former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

Naija News reports that his reinstatement came following the resignation of Mojisola Meranda, who had replaced him after his removal by 33 out of 39 lawmakers on January 13, 2025.

Obasa’s return followed intense intervention by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at both the national and state levels.

Although there were initial speculations that the reinstated Speaker might step down, sources close to the negotiations confirmed that Obasa would remain in office.

A high-ranking party insider who spoke with Vanguard disclosed, “Obasa is back for good; he will not resign. As for Meranda, she was asked to return to her previous position. That is the end of the story.”

How The Crisis Unfolded

Obasa was removed in January 2025 amid allegations of misconduct and abuse of office. His deputy, Meranda, was subsequently elected as Speaker, sparking weeks of internal division within the Assembly.

The crisis escalated, prompting the Presidency to mandate the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) to step in and restore order.

Chairman of the GAC, Tajudeen Olusi, criticized the anti-Obasa lawmakers, stating that their decision to remove him without consulting the party leadership was misguided.

Following closed-door negotiations, the Presidency, APC leaders, and the GAC were able to broker a truce, ultimately paving the way for Obasa’s reinstatement.