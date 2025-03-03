Osun LG Workers Insist On Staying Home Amid Leadership Crisis

Local government workers in Osun State have ruled out an immediate return to work, maintaining that only directives from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) will determine when they resume.

Naija News recalls that the workers were instructed to stay away from their offices on February 16 due to security concerns following a legal tussle over the enforcement of a Court of Appeal judgment in Akure, which involved reinstating sacked elected local government officials.

Workers Prioritise Salary Payment, NULGE Elections

Some council workers, who spoke anonymously with Punch, said returning to work was not their main concern, as they were still awaiting their February salaries. They also cited the upcoming NULGE state election as a key focus.

A worker at Boripe Local Government in Iragbiji, identified as Isiaq said, “No one has asked us to resume yet, and it is not a priority. People fear that the ongoing crisis may affect our salary. We are still waiting for our February salary, and with the NULGE state election this week, those are our main concerns.”

Similarly, an official of NULGE at Osogbo Local Government, identified as Teju, reinforced that only the union or the NLC could order their return to work.

He said, “They should pay our salary first. People are worried that the crisis in the councils might affect our payments.”

Workers from Ejigbo, Egbedore, and Osogbo local governments echoed the same sentiment, stressing that the union’s directive remained in force.

One worker added, “We were told by NULGE and NLC to remain at home, and we haven’t received a new directive. For now, we are waiting for our February salary. We are also observing Ramadan and need our pay.”

Council Chairmen Appeal For Resumption

The APC-elected council chairmen, whose tenure is at the center of the crisis, have urged workers to return, assuring them of safety.

Leader of the embattled chairmen, Abiodun Idowu, called on staff members to resume, stating that governance must continue.

Idowu said, “We appeal to them to return so we can deliver on our mandate. They are not supposed to be partisan. Work must continue, and I assure them that their security is guaranteed. Council areas across the state are safe.”

The crisis stems from the disputed October 15, 2022, local government elections, which saw APC-elected chairmen and councillors removed following a ruling by the Federal High Court in Osogbo on November 25, 2022. However, they claim the Court of Appeal has since overturned the ruling, granting them the right to resume office.