Osun LG Crisis: NLC Rejects Ultimatum, Says Workers Won’t Resume Amid Tensions

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) have rejected a 72-hour ultimatum issued by All Progressives Congress (APC) local government chairmen, directing workers to resume duty at the local government secretariats across Osun State.

Naija News reports that the directive from the APC-led LG administration came after the chairmen forcefully took over the councils, insisting that calm had returned.

However, NLC Chairman, Osun State Chapter, Christopher Arapasopo, dismissed the ultimatum, stating that workers would not be intimidated into resuming duty under the current volatile atmosphere.

LG Workers Stay Away Over Security Concerns

Following the lingering political tension in the state, NLC and NULGE had initially instructed local government workers to stay away from the secretariats, fearing a violent clash between rival political factions.

Security operatives, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were stationed at strategic locations around the state to maintain order.

APC Chieftain: Workers Must Resume Or Face Dismissal

Speaking on the development in an interview with Punch, APC chieftain, Jamiu Olawumi, who served as the Special Adviser on Education under former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, confirmed that APC chairmen and councillors had resumed work at all 30 LG secretariats and area councils in the state.

“All chairmen and councillors have resumed in all local governments and area councils in Osun State, including Irewole LG. The local governments and local council development areas (LCDAs) are agog and full of life,” Olawumi said.

He further stated that local government staff must return to duty by Wednesday, warning that failure to comply would result in disciplinary actions, including job termination.

“After Wednesday, if they don’t resume, they will have their job determined. It is a 72-hour ultimatum,” he added.

NLC Chairman: ‘Workers Won’t Be Intimidated’

In response in a statement released on Monday, NLC Chairman, Christopher Arapasopo dismissed the ultimatum, stating that workers would not be forced back to work under threats.

Arapasopo said, “We directed our members to withdraw their services last week Monday, 27th February 2025 due to the political uproar bringing agitations and fear among our members working within the local government across Osun State.

“We cannot allow workers to be working in an atmosphere of insecurity. If not because we moved into action by directing our members at the local government to withdraw their services last week, when some unscrupulous elements forcefully broke into the Secretariat, which that action led to the crisis, what happened at the local government would have been more disastrous.

“As organised labour movement in the Osun State, we cannot watch our members be victims of any crisis at all. Their safety at work is highly important. A directive was also given today to affirm our earlier release, notifying all the local government workers that the earlier directive given to withdraw their services as a result of political upheaval within their workplaces still subsist, while they continue to pray for the State from their various homes, because their safety is our priority.

“The sacked chairmen lack the power to intimidate, threaten and instruct our members to resume work. We will not be intimidated by any desperate attempts to silence us. We urge all political parties and their members to abide by the rule of law. We insist on the rule of law to avoid a descent to anarchy.”

The NLC chairman called on President Bola Tinubu to look into the happenings in Osun and get the crisis resolved.

He added, “We are calling on the father of Nigeria, that is President Bola Tinubu, to look into the happenings in Osun State as a father. We also call on all security agencies to ensure the safety of all lives and properties within Osun State Local Government and the masses.

“Osun State NLC, TUC and JNC remain resolute in our commitment to defending the rights and interest of Workers, Pensioners and the entire populace.”