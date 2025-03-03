Fulham Condemn Racial Abuse Directed At Super Eagles’ Calvin Bassey

Fulham have condemned the “abhorrent” racist and homophobic online abuse directed at their defender Calvin Bassey following the team’s dramatic FA Cup penalty shootout victory against Manchester United on Sunday.

Calvin Bassey, the 23-year-old Nigerian defender who played a pivotal role in the match by netting the opening goal at the iconic Old Trafford, took to social media to share disturbing examples of the vile abuse he has been receiving. The messages highlighted a troubling trend of targeted harassment aimed at athletes in the sport.

In a strongly-worded statement, Fulham expressed their outrage, stating, “We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour which has no place in football or society.”

They emphasized the need for accountability, affirming their unwavering support for Bassey: “Such actions are entirely unacceptable, and we stand in full support of Calvin Bassey, who will continue to receive our full backing.”

The club further pledged to collaborate with authorities to identify those responsible for these despicable messages, asserting, “We will do everything in our power to work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators of these vile messages and taking the strongest form of action against them.”

Bassey’s experience is not isolated; it echoes a series of similar incidents involving other footballers in the Premier League. Recent cases have targeted Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, England international Kyle Walker, Newcastle United’s Joe Willock, and Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw, all of whom have faced a surge in online abuse.

In the thrilling match, Bassey’s goal was ultimately cancelled out in the latter half by Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, leaving the score level at 1-1 after regular time and extra time.

The tension culminated in a penalty shootout, where Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee of United missed crucial penalties, propelling the Cottagers into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

In the next round, Fulham will face Crystal Palace at their home ground, Craven Cottage, in what promises to be an electrifying encounter.