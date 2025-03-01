Calvin Bassey Reveals Why He Snubbed England, Italy For Super Eagles

Fulham defender, Calvin Bassey, said he decided to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria after seeing the team play against the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi.

Though eligible to play for Italy, Nigeria, and England due to his unique heritage—being born in Italy to Nigerian parents and moving to England during his childhood—Calvin Bassey chose to don the green-and-white colours of the Nigerian national team.

In 2021, Bassey made the pivotal decision to commit himself to the Super Eagles, turning down advances from both Italy and England.

He revealed that witnessing Nigeria’s fierce matchup against Lionel Messi’s Argentina during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia had a profound impact on him.

“It was just incredible to see the greatest player to ever play facing off against my team,” Bassey recalled during an interview with NBC Sports, reminiscing about the close-fought game that ended in a 2-1 defeat for Nigeria.

His connection to the Nigerian team deepened, particularly as he noted that one of his former teammates, Kenneth Omeruo, played in that match. “Watching that game ignited a desire within me to be part of that experience,” Bassey said.

He expressed immense pride in representing Nigeria, stating, “I know how big of a nation Nigeria is and how much pride comes with playing for them.”

His determination and hard work paid off, and when the opportunity arose, he quickly seized it, stating, “I didn’t take time [to decide]—I just knew that I wanted to play for Nigeria.”

Since joining the national squad, Calvin Bassey has accumulated an impressive 29 appearances and played a crucial role in the team that finished as runners-up in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Cote d’Ivoire.