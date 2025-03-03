Breaking: Lagos House Of Assembly Votes New Speaker, Deputy

The lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, conducted fresh elections to choose a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker.

Naija News reports Mojisola Meranda was nominated again as Deputy Speaker.

This follows her earlier resignation from the Speakership position after an emotional plenary on Monday, 3rd March.

Meranda, the first female Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, said she resigned to protect the state assembly, adding that she is not a quitter.

She announced her resignation at plenary as lawmakers commended her leadership style and for bringing peace to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“I didn’t take this decision lightly. I am not a quitter. I took this decision to save this house from further embarrassment. I am making a personal sacrifice by stepping down as Speaker,” Meranda said.

The lawmakers commended her strength and humility for obeying the rules and regulations of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

