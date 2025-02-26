‘The Deal Don Expire’ – Nigerians React As Timaya’s Alleged Lover, Brooke Bailey ‘Severe Ties’ With Him

Nigerian singer, Timaya and American reality star, Brooke Bailey, may have severed ties with each other.

Naija News reports that this comes barely a month after the celebrities were rumoured to be in a relationship following their lovey-dovey moments on social media.

A video of Timaya and the reality TV star, which also made rounds online in January captured the duo professing love for each other while stepping out.

While kissing the American star, Timaya threatens that thunder will strike Bailey if she fakes her love for him.

However, a check on Bailey’s Instagram page on Wednesday shows she no longer follows Timaya and has deleted all his photos, including those they took together.

The latest development has sparked reactions from many Nigerians online, who questioned what could have happened to them.

@beygood1992 wrote: “Did we not warn her ??? U go dey carry Timaya as boyfriend. Dey wear anco with him. How ???”

@jumie_hope wrote: “The women abroad don’t tolerate BS for long, once we spot it, we move. Only our Nigerian ladies will sit and cry and beg for them to be loved.”

@irrestible_colesten wrote: “i hear u sissy! Ever asked urself why he can’t kip a woman? He may be the probs. That lady has gone through a lot after losing her 25yrs old daughter. Na Timaya go come break her again? Nah! Mek them separate. Mek Timaya carry em bad character come back to naija women again😂😂😂😂bcos nah only us fit manage”

@bcmed wrote: “Chimooo after my God when?? I was rooting for Timaya on.”

@ify1874 wrote: “The contract has expired”

@fickleburd wrote: “Heartbreak don touch this one too”

@limzaempire wrote: “Omooo and I was genuinely happy got Timaya. Akata you do this one?”

@lorddorzi wrote: “The deal don expire, it is a regular thing once the love has petered out is over.”

@beingmarab wrote: “Detty December don end na, rent don expire.”

@ezennuko wrote: “Haaa, it’s too early Na. E never reach 3months . Ike guru”