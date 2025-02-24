Photo: ‘I Have Lost My Greatest Cheerleader’ – Ini Edo Announces Father’s Death

Talented Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has lost her father.

Naija News reports that the thespian announced her father’s demise in a post via her Instagram page on Monday, 24, February 2025.

Ini Edo described the deceased as her greatest cheerleader, and he will forever remain in her heart.

According to Ini, announcing her father’s death was hard for her, but heaven has gained an angel.

She wrote, “This post has been the hardest to make… I have lost my greatest cheerleader… My Beloved Father, My first Love ..The Heavens have gained an Angel.😇

You will forever remain in my heart.Rest on King.”

In related news, Ini Edo recently shared the travails she encountered before she successfully had her child through surrogacy.

Ini Edo, who has a 3-year-old daughter named Light, disclosed that she had issues carrying pregnancy to term and had to opt for surrogacy.

The actress revealed that she had gone through IVF procedures to get pregnant and suffered six miscarriages before opting for surrogacy.

She opened up on her unique journey to motherhood after being questioned about her child’s paternity on the reality show Young Famous & African.

Her co-star, Luis asked Ini if she had a child, and she said she has a baby girl.