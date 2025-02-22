Breaking: Pope Francis In Critical Condition After Respiratory Attack

The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Francis remains in critical condition following a respiratory attack, requiring high-flow oxygen and blood transfusions.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for the past nine days, battling double pneumonia.

“The Holy Father’s condition continues to be critical, therefore, as explained yesterday, the pope is not out of danger,” the Vatican announced.

A Vatican spokesperson disclosed that Pope Francis suffered an extended asthmatic respiratory crisis, leading to thrombocytopenia and anaemia, which necessitated blood transfusions.

“The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair even if he was suffering more than yesterday,” the statement added.

Prayers And Speculations Over Pope’s Future

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis will not deliver his weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday, fueling concerns over his ability to continue leading the 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide.

His prolonged hospitalization has sparked speculation about a possible resignation, a topic the pope has previously addressed.

“I don’t see a pre-conclave environment,” Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez stated, dismissing rumours of internal Vatican manoeuvring to select a successor.

However, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi acknowledged that a resignation could not be ruled out, considering Francis’ ongoing health issues.

Faithful Gather In Prayer

A group of nuns and priests gathered outside Gemelli Hospital on Saturday, offering prayers for the pontiff’s recovery.

“We are praying today for the Holy Father, Pope Francis, and our hope is that he will recover well in the Grace of God,” said Brazilian priest Don Wellison.

The pope, who has previously undergone colon surgery and a hernia operation, continues to battle hip and knee pain, requiring him to use a wheelchair most of the time.

Despite his health challenges, Vatican medical officials say they are gradually lowering his medication as they monitor his condition.