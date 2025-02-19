Former President Goodluck Jonathan Advocates For Athletes’ Pension Fund

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has advocated for the establishment of a pension fund dedicated to retired athletes who have brought honor to Nigeria.

The former president stated this during the recent groundbreaking ceremony for a 25,000-capacity Olympic stadium in Igbogene, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. This event coincided with Governor Douye Diri’s fifth anniversary in office.

In his address, Jonathan expressed concern over the fate of many Nigerian athletes who, despite their international successes, often face financial difficulties after their careers ended.

“It is disheartening to see those who have represented Nigeria on global stages, such as the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics, being forgotten after their victories,” he stated.

He emphasized the need for a systematic approach to ensuring that athletes who have made meaningful contributions to the country are supported throughout their lives.

“We must ensure that anyone who has made our country proud is taken care of for life. This will inspire young people to fully invest in their sporting aspirations,” he urged.

Jonathan also expressed optimism about the prospect of joining President Bola Tinubu for the commissioning of the new stadium in 24 months.

Bayelsa State’s Commissioner for Sports, Daniel Igali, highlighted the stadium’s potential to become a center for both sports and entertainment, including live concerts, positioning Bayelsa as a significant player in the African sports scene.

The stadium is designed to be expandable and is anticipated to be completed within 24 months.