DSS Threatens Legal Action Against AIT, Channels TV Over ‘False And Malicious’ Reports On Lagos Assembly Crisis

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a legal threat against two major broadcast stations, Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Channels Television, over what it described as “false and malicious reports” concerning its role in the recent crisis at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The security agency accused both media houses of inaccurately reporting that its operatives had “stormed or invaded” the Assembly complex during the events of Monday, February 17, 2025.

Earlier reports indicated that DSS and the Nigeria Police took control of the Assembly complex following tensions surrounding the impeachment of Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

However, a letter later surfaced, revealing that the Lagos Assembly had formally requested DSS intervention to enhance security amid concerns that Obasa intended to reclaim his position.

In a statement on Tuesday, DSS, through its legal representative, Chief Ayodeji Adedipe, SAN, clarified that its presence at the Assembly was at the request of the Acting Clerk, not an invasion as alleged.

The agency, in letters addressed separately to the two media organisations, dated February 17, 2025, stated: “First, it must be stated that our client, in carrying out its core statutory mandate of collection of intelligence for good governance and national safety and upholding and enforcing criminal laws of Nigeria, was invited to the Lagos State House of Assembly, vide a letter dated 14th February, 2025, written to it by the Acting Clerk of the said State House of Assembly. A copy of the letter is herewith attached.

“Our client was invited by the Acting Clerk to come and support the Security Operatives attached to the Lagos State House of Assembly, from Sunday, 16th of February, 2025, in order to forestall an imminent break down of law and order, following the information that the former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Obasa planned to resume office on the 18 of February, 2025, a plan which he (the Acting Clerk) believed poses a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.”

The DSS condemned the media organisations for allegedly publishing reports without verifying the facts behind its presence at the Assembly.

“However, without any verification of the reason for the presence of our client’s officials at the Lagos State House of Assembly on the 17th of February, 2025, your organization maliciously and falsely broadcast, both on your news bulletin and print media, that our client had invaded/stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly with a view to preventing the members and speaker from entering the chamber for plenary.

“By this publication, our client which is a highly responsible and respected organization, was portrayed as an irresponsible and reckless organization, who in a Gestapo manner invaded/stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly, to support one of the feuding parties and to desecrate the hallowed chambers.”

The DSS further asserted that the alleged misinformation had tarnished its reputation, demanding an immediate retraction and public apology.

“Your publication and/or broadcast has greatly injured the character of our client and tarnished and lowered its esteemed image in the eyes of the public.

“Having regard to the fact that your broadcast was false and coupled with the fact that you did not ensure balancing in your report, as enjoined by the ethics of journalism, our client has instructed us to demand the following:

“An immediate retraction of your defamatory publication and/or broadcast on all your news platforms.

“The retraction shall be accompanied by an apology which must be published for at least five (5) times daily for three consecutive days on all your news channels and platforms, including all the social media handles to which your media house has its presence.”

The agency warned that failure to comply within seven days would lead to legal action, citing potential violations of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act of 2015, as amended in 2024.

“Please note that, should you fail to comply with the above demands within a period of seven (7) days after the delivery of this letter to you, we shall, on behalf of our client, seek redress by pursuing both civil and criminal actions against your organization as your conduct also runs contrary to the provisions of Nigeria’s Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act of 2015, as amended in 2024, without further reference to you.”