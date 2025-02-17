JUST IN: Lagos Assembly Letter Inviting DSS To Stop Obasa’s Return As Speaker Emerges [See Details]

The recent incursion of armed officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) into the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday has taken a new twist with more details emerging.

Naija News reports that a letter has surfaced indicating that the House had solicited the DSS to enhance security measures surrounding the Assembly complex in anticipation of February 18, 2025.

The letter’s content referenced allegations that the ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, intended to reclaim his former position.

Recall that operatives from the DSS and the Nigeria Police assumed control of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday.

An ongoing leadership dispute within the Assembly prompted this action.

In a letter dated February 14, 2025, and signed by the acting Clerk of the House, Abubakar Ottun, it was cautioned that Obasa’s potential return could represent a security risk to both the Assembly and its members.

Consequently, the House has requested the DSS to assign operatives from February 16 to implement stringent access control measures within and around the premises.

“I wish to bring to your attention a pressing matter that requires immediate action.

“The impeached Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly plans to resume office on the 18th of February, 2025 as the speaker, posing a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.

“In light of this situation, we kindly request that you take necessary measures to fortify the security of the Assembly premises with effect from Sunday 16th February, 2025 by increasing the presence of your Men and as well observe a strict access control within and outside the Assembly premises till further notice,” the letter reads.