Osun LG Crisis Deepens As Council Chairman Killed Amid Clashes Between APC, PDP

Tensions escalated in Osun State as the allegedly reinstated Chairman of Irewole Local Government, Remi Abass, was reportedly killed by hoodlums suspected to be affiliated with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he took control of the council secretariat in Ikire.

Naija News reports that the crisis stems from conflicting interpretations of a recent Court of Appeal judgment, which the All Progressives Congress (APC) claims reinstated previously sacked council chairmen and councillors.

The state government, however, insisted that a prior ruling by the Federal High Court in Osogbo had nullified the election that brought them into office.

In the early hours of Monday, Abass, accompanied by other dismissed council officials, reportedly entered the secretariat, acting in accordance with the court’s verdict.

However, chaos erupted when armed hoodlums allegedly linked to the PDP stormed the premises to forcefully remove them.

According to Vanguard, eyewitnesses reported an exchange of gunfire, during which Abass was fatally shot while several others sustained injuries.

Amid the violence, armed men took to the highway, firing shots into the air, causing panic among residents and forcing motorists to reroute to avoid the confrontation.

A witness described the attack, stating: “The thugs came out from the building opposite the Secretariat, wielding guns. They deliberately targeted the council chairman. Many surrounded him and did not allow him to escape from the scene and killed him.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Protocol and Government Affairs, Soji Ajeigbe, claimed that two PDP members, Ege and Igara, were also killed in the clash by armed assailants allegedly working for the APC.

“Apart from those killed, six others were injured while attempting to take over the secretariat. We have deposited the bodies in the morgue while the wounded are receiving treatment at the hospital,” he stated.

When contacted, Osun State Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed awareness of the incident, stating that investigations were underway.