‘Oppositions Plotting To Disrupt Osun LG Election, Launch Attack On Secretariats’ – Gov Adeleke Alerts Security Operatives

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed serious concerns regarding reports of a malicious scheme by certain factions within the opposition parties to launch aggressive attacks on local government secretariats throughout the state.

In a statement made available to Naija News on Thursday, Governor Adeleke stressed that the opposition camp is also plotting a coordinated assault on leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and senior government officials.

In a statement released this morning in Osogbo, the Governor emphasized that this nefarious plan is intended to disrupt the upcoming local government elections and foster an environment of disorder, potentially leading to calls for a state of emergency.

He warned that “anyone caught in connection with this plot will face severe legal consequences.”

Governor Adeleke characterized Osun as one of the most tranquil states in the country and condemned the alarming desperation exhibited by opposition politicians, particularly from the All Progressive Congress.

The Osun Governor criticized their reliance on fabricated court rulings, the intentional spread of false information, and the creation of misleading narratives rather than engaging with voters ahead of the elections on February 22nd.

He pointed out that there is an existing court ruling obtained by the APP that invalidated the questionable local government elections conducted in 2022, asserting that this ruling remains legally binding and relevant.

The statement clarified that the Court of Appeal’s decision in Akure pertained to the legal actions initiated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and did not affect the ongoing ruling that dismissed the unlawfully elected council chairpersons and councillors of the APC.

“I have issued stern directives to the security agencies to secure the state and apprehend any troublemaker. There is no legal basis for any plot to take over the local government system in Osun state. Elections to fill the offices of chairmen and councillors are scheduled for February 22nd.

“Anybody who tests our resolve to sustain law and order in Osun state will have himself to blame. As the Chief Security Officer for the state, I am determined to deploy all available machinery of the state to maintain peace and punish trouble makers.

“I also call on citizens and residents of the state to go about their normal activities without fear or intimidation. The government is on top of the situation. We are resolved to keep the state and the streets safe from anti-democratic elements,” the Governor was quoted as saying in the statement signed and released through his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.