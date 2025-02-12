‘Make Una Help Me Beg Natasha To Marry Me’ – 2Baba Appeals To Nigerians

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba or 2face, has appealed to Nigerians over his new love interest, Natasha Osawaru.

Naija News reports that 2Baba shared a photo of Natasha on his Instagram page a few hours after confirming their romantic relationship.

He described the Edo State lawmaker as his world and urged Nigerians to help beg Natasha to marry him.

He wrote, “Now this is my world. Make una help me beg am to marry me.”

Recall that 2baba had made an appearance during a plenary session, thereby sparking commotion at the house.

There have been speculations that Natasha might be responsible for his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

However, speaking in a video shared on his Instagram page, 2Baba clarified his relationship with Natasha, emphasising that she has nothing to do with his current situation with Annie.

He also expressed his affection for the lawmaker, stating, “Yes, I love her. I want to marry her”.

The ‘African Queen’ hitmaker also defended Natasha, calling her a “young, brilliant, and amazing woman” who has been unfairly labelled as a “home breaker”.

He said, “I said what I said. All of us will be alright… Honourable Natasha, I see she has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names. She has been labelled as a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant and amazing woman.”