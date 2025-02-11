Tiger Woods Won’t Feature In Genesis Due To Mother’s Demise

Tiger Woods has announced his withdrawal from this week’s Genesis Invitational, citing that he is “still processing” the recent death of his mother, Kultida Woods, who passed away on February 4.

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers in the history of the sport, said that he is “not ready” to return to competitive golf at this time.

This marks a significant emotional moment for Woods as he reflects on the profound impact his mother had on his life and career.

Just three days after Kultida’s passing, the organizers of the Genesis Invitational had confirmed Woods’ participation in the tournament at Torrey Pines, a venue that holds special significance for him.

However, in a heartfelt message shared on social media, Woods explained, “I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.”

He went on to express gratitude for the support he has received, stating, “Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my mom’s passing.”

Woods has not participated in a PGA Tour event since last year’s Open Championship at Royal Troon in July. His competitive schedule has been significantly impacted by a serious car accident in February 2021, which resulted in extensive rehabilitation and recovery.

Additionally, he underwent another surgery on his lower back in September, further complicating his return to the sport he loves. As he navigates through this challenging time, fans and fellow golfers alike continue to show their support as he prioritizes his emotional well-being.