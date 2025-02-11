‘Indolent And Lazy’ Politicians – APC Dismisses Obasanjo, Atiku Meeting As Peter Obi, NNPP Welcome Alliance

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed concerns over a potential alliance between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, stating that it poses no threat to President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Naija News reports that the APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, made this statement in an interview with The PUNCH while reacting to a meeting between Obasanjo and Atiku, which took place on Monday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Atiku, accompanied by a high-profile delegation including former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, former Cross River State Governor Senator Liyel Imoke, and other political figures, arrived at Obasanjo’s residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library at 12:37 p.m., where they were received by elder statesman Otunba Oyewole Fasawe.

While details of the meeting remain unclear, speculation suggests it may be linked to Atiku’s potential 2027 presidential ambition. However, Atiku downplayed the rumors, stating, “I am here on a courtesy call. I am not here to talk politics.”

Despite this, sources privy to the discussions confirmed that the meeting was part of a broader plan to build a coalition for the 2027 elections. One source stated, “Yes, we are trying to see how we can collectively work together to salvage this country ahead of 2027.”

Responding to the development, Basiru dismissed the meeting as insignificant, calling it a gathering of “indolent and lazy” politicians.

He emphasized that the APC was more focused on governance and strategizing for the upcoming November 8 governorship election in Anambra State.

“We don’t react to other people’s acts as a political party. We only do our own things. Presently, our plate is full. We are focusing on winning and bringing Anambra on board for the APC. So, we don’t have time for talks on any political meetings. We also have a responsibility to run the government,” he stated.

He added, “They (Atiku and Obasanjo) are indolent; they don’t have anything to do. So, they can meet any day, any time. Our government is concentrating on delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu. We don’t have an issue with some indolent people meeting anybody they want to meet.”

“How can people who are in disarray be a threat to a solid political party like the APC? We are talking about a party that is not embedded in any crisis and has high-caliber people who can win elections. So, we are not worried. We are concentrating on winning the Anambra governorship election on November 8. That’s where our concentration lies for now,” he added.

Atiku has previously sought to build opposition alliances, including a similar appeal in November 2024, where he warned against allowing the APC to dominate Nigeria’s political landscape as a one-party state.

Meanwhile, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, recently stated that he was open to the idea of a political coalition but insisted that it must be driven by national interest rather than mere power acquisition. Obi made this stance clear during a two-day national conference on democracy in Nigeria.

His media aide, Ibrahim Umar, reiterated that any coalition must align with Obi’s principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance.

“While we appreciate the efforts of various stakeholders, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo in promoting national unity and progress, our participation in any coalition would depend on its alignment with our values and vision for a better Nigeria,” Umar stated.

However, the Labour Party itself distanced itself from discussions on coalition talks.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, stated that no official discussions had taken place regarding such an alliance.

“Labour Party has no agenda for a coalition. Even if we are going to do it, it is not going to be a unilateral decision. All the stakeholders in the party will have to agree through NEC. Our party is a very big one. That discussion is not on our table for now,” he said.

Conversely, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) expressed openness to the idea of a coalition led by a credible leader like Obasanjo.

The party’s spokesman, Ladipo Johnson, stated that a meaningful coalition could offer renewed hope to Nigerians.

“We are open to any meaningful coalition that would bring hope to Nigerians. By God’s Grace, we will have like-minded people in the same team. That is what building a coalition is about, and Obasanjo is a patriot and revered elder statesman,” he said.