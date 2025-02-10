UK Cracks Down On Illegal Work As 823 Raids Lead To 609 Arrests

The UK government has intensified its efforts against illegal employment, launching a large-scale enforcement operation that saw record-breaking raids and arrests in January.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper revealed the figures on Monday, aligning with the second reading of the Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill in Parliament.

Surge in Immigration Enforcement

According to the Home Office, “Immigration Enforcement teams conducted 823 workplace raids across the country, a 48 per cent increase from the previous year. These efforts led to 609 arrests, marking a staggering 73 per cent rise compared to January 2023.”

This surge in enforcement is part of a wider initiative to combat illegal migration, dismantle smuggling operations, and restore order to the UK’s immigration system.

A statement published on the UK government’s website on February 10, 2025, titled “UK-wide blitz on illegal working to strengthen border security,” reinforced this commitment.

Targeting High-Risk Industries

Authorities focused their raids on industries known to employ undocumented workers, including nail salons, convenience stores, restaurants, and car washes.

Some of the notable operations included:

– Cheshire: Immigration teams arrested ten individuals at vape shops, with two others detained for possessing counterfeit documents.

– Humberside: Seven people were arrested in a raid on an Indian restaurant, with four placed in detention.

– South London: A grocery warehouse raid resulted in six arrests and four detentions.

Employers found guilty of hiring illegal workers now face significantly increased financial penalties, with fines reaching up to £60,000 per undocumented employee.

Cracking Down on Exploitation and Smuggling

The Home Office emphasised that many undocumented migrants arrive in the UK under false pretenses, only to be subjected to harsh working conditions, low wages, and extreme exploitation.

In addition, rogue employers benefit from these illegal labour practices while evading taxes, undercutting businesses that follow legal procedures.

Director of Enforcement, Compliance and Crime, Eddy Montgomery, stated, “These figures demonstrate the commitment of my teams to crack down on those who think they can flout our immigration system. I hope it sends a strong signal that there is no hiding place from the law.”

Record Deportations and Strengthened Border Policies

Beyond workplace enforcement, the UK government has also ramped up deportations of individuals without legal status.

Since the last general election, more than 16,400 people have been removed, marking the highest expulsion rate since 2018.

Bespoke charter flights have facilitated the deportation of over 800 offenders, including some of the most significant removal operations in the country’s history.

Meanwhile, new measures under the Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill will provide law enforcement with enhanced powers to disrupt smuggling networks.

These include the authority to seize mobile phones from individuals entering the UK illegally before their arrest.

Deterring Illegal Migration

To curb illegal migration at its source, the UK government has launched an international awareness campaign.

Social media initiatives in countries such as Vietnam and Albania aim to inform potential migrants about the grim realities of illegal work and the risks of exploitation.

Global Cooperation in Border Security

As part of a broader international strategy, the UK will host a Landmark Border Security Summit at Lancaster House in London on March 31 and April 1, 2025.

This high-profile event will bring together representatives from over 40 countries, the European Union, and other key international bodies to discuss collaborative efforts in tackling illegal migration.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper reaffirmed the UK’s determination, stating, “We are boosting enforcement to record levels alongside tough new legislation to smash the criminal gangs that undermine our border security and have been getting away with it for too long.“