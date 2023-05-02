House Of Reps Plead With UK Govt Over Ekweremadu’s Case

The House of Representatives ahead of the sentencing of a former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in the United Kingdom on May 5 has asked the UK government to show mercy.

They cited Nigeria’s strong relationship with the UK and Ekweremadu’s contributions to the Commonwealth of Nations.

Lawmaker Toby Okechukwu, who proposed the motion, also mentioned the senator’s intention to help his sick daughter, Sonia.

Okechukwu suggested that diplomatic interventions should be considered, and emphasized Ekweremadu’s history of helping fellow Nigerians.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, also spoke on Ekweremadu’s behalf, describing him as a good man with no prior convictions.

Gbajabiamila asked the UK court to consider Ekweremadu’s history of rightful living, as well as the wellbeing of his wife, Beatrice, and their sick daughter who would be separated from her parents.

Naija News recalls that in March, Ekweremadu, his wife, and their doctor, Obinna Obeta, were found guilty of organ trafficking, a first-of-its-kind conviction under the Modern Slavery Act.

The trial at the Old Bailey determined that the trio facilitated a young man’s travel to Britain for exploitation.