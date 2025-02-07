Obasa: ‘We Are Happy, Nobody Is Causing Problem’ – Lawmakers Confirm Normalcy Has Returned To Lagos Assembly

Some lawmakers in the Lagos State Assembly have confirmed that normalcy has returned to the House as the newly elected Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, steers its affairs.

Naija News recalls that the House of Assembly crisis began after the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, was removed in absentia on January 13, 2025, by 32 out of 40 Assembly members over allegations of financial misappropriation, misconduct, and high-handedness.

Obasa was replaced with Meranda, which sparked conflicting reactions among the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC), party faithful, and loyalists of the lawmaker representing Agege constituency 1.

The House, which resumed its plenary session on February 6, 2025, presided over by Speaker Mojisola Meranda, saw the attendance of 36 lawmakers, while Obasa was conspicuously absent.

At the plenary, the lawmakers eulogised the administration of President Tinubu and his wife for the various economic policies they introduced to better the lives of the people.

The senator representing Epe Constituency I, Abiodun Tobun, commended the Federal Government’s economic policies, stating that insecurity in Lagos had significantly reduced due to various interventions.

Tobun further moved a motion requesting the House to send a letter of commendation to President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s impactful initiatives.

Some legislators who spoke anonymously with Vanguard dismissed rumours of plans to remove Meranda, stressing that the House is calm as everyone is going about his or her work.

They said: “The Assembly is peaceful and everyone is working here. The lawmakers are happy. Nobody is causing any problem.

“And you know today is Friday, very soon, the Muslim people would go to Mosque. So, don’t mind people who are spreading rumour of impeaching Madam Speaker.

“In fact, the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda and the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu went to LTV 8 this morning.”