Lagos Assembly Resumes Plenary Amidst Leadership Crisis

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday resumed plenary, nearly a month after the impeachment of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa over allegations of financial misconduct and abuse of office.

Naija News reports that the plenary session, presided over by Speaker Mojisola Meranda, saw the attendance of 36 lawmakers, while Obasa was conspicuously absent.

During the session, Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency I, commended the economic policies of the Federal Government, stating that insecurity in Lagos had significantly reduced due to various interventions.

Tobun further moved a motion requesting the House to send a letter of commendation to President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s impactful initiatives.

Supporting the motion, Gbolahan Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa Constituency II, and other lawmakers highlighted key economic reforms and security improvements under Tinubu’s government.

Speaker Mojisola Meranda joined in praising Tinubu, stating that his economic policies were positioning Nigeria on the right track.

“The President has approved loan access for small-scale businesses, and our stock market capitalization is growing. These are positive signs for the economy,” she said.

Meranda also acknowledged significant investments in security by Tinubu’s administration, ensuring better protection for Nigerians. She further praised First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for her dedication to national development initiatives.

Despite recent controversies surrounding Obasa’s impeachment, no references were made to his removal or possible reinstatement during the plenary.