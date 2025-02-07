‘Financial Recklessness’ – PDP Asks DSS, Police, EFCC To Probe Edo AG, LG Commission Chairman

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate allegations of fraudulent activities and financial recklessness that led to the suspension of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie, and the Chairman of the Edo State Local Government Service Commission, Damian Lawani.

In a statement issued on Thursday, PDP State Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, said the suspensions validate the party’s long-standing concerns over reckless financial mismanagement in the state government.

Naija News reports that the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, announced the suspension of both officials on Wednesday, citing grave official and financial infractions.

In a letter dated February 5, 2025, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Ikhilor, the governor also ordered the formation of an investigative committee to examine the allegations and provide recommendations.

The statement reads: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the suspension from office of the Chairman of the Edo State Local Government Service Commission, Hon. Damian Lawani, and the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Samson Osagie, over allegations of grave official and financial infractions. The suspension is with immediate effect.

“Consequently, the Governor has ordered the establishment of an investigative committee to examine the allegations against them and make appropriate recommendations.

“The suspension of Hon. Damian Lawani and the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice became necessary to enable the government to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations of financial infractions. They are to remain suspended pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

Osagie Denies Wrongdoing, Vows to Defend Himself

In response, Samson Osagie denied the allegations and insisted he was not involved in any financial infractions.

He said: “My attention has just been drawn to a government special announcement dated 5 February 2025, in which I was alleged to have been engaged in financial infractions with the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission and therefore suspended.

“Let me state unequivocally that I am not, and have never been, involved in any financial dealings with anyone, nor have I committed any financial infraction of any kind.

“I was also not confronted with the said allegations before my suspension was announced.

“I am prepared to defend myself and prove my innocence in order to clear my name and hard-earned reputation, which I have labored to build over the years.”

PDP Alleges Widespread Corruption in Edo Government

PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, accused Governor Okpebholo’s administration of systemic corruption, misappropriation of public funds, and violations of the law.

He said: “These findings merely scratch the surface of systemic corruption, misappropriation of public funds, and blatant legal violations occurring right under the governor’s watch.

“Despite these suspensions, only a thorough investigation can reveal the full extent of the corruption and organized theft committed by these disempowered politicians, who have regained control of public finances in just 85 days of Okpebholo’s administration.

“From illegally ousting duly elected council chairpersons using thugs to misappropriating funds intended for local government workers and mishandling revenue generation—resulting in a drop in the state’s internally generated revenue from about N8bn to N2bn monthly—the situation reflects widespread maladministration and entrenched corruption.”

The PDP has called on the Federal Government to intervene in the alleged executive misconduct in Edo State, restore local government autonomy, and conduct an independent probe.

Aziegbemi said: “We call on the Federal Government to urgently address this executive misconduct in Edo State, restore local governments to their duly elected officials, and uphold their autonomy to foster inclusive grassroots development.

“We also urge relevant security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), the military, the police, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to investigate the fraudulent activities and financial recklessness characterizing the government’s operations over the past two months.”