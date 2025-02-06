Edo Attorney-General, Local Government Service Commission Chairman Suspended Over Financial Infractions

The Edo State Government has announced the suspension of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie, as well as the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Damian Lawani, over allegations of grave official and financial infractions.

Naija News reports that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday morning in Benin City, the state capital.

According to Ikhilor, the suspension is with immediate effect and is pending the conclusion of an investigation into the allegations against the two senior officials.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that Governor Monday Okpebholo has approved the suspension from office of the Chairman of the Edo Local Government Service Commission, Damian Lawani, and the Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie, over allegations of grave official and financial infractions,” the statement read.

The Edo State Government has also constituted an Investigative Committee to probe the allegations and make appropriate recommendations.

Reason For The Suspension

The state government said the suspension was necessary to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the alleged financial misconduct.

“The suspension of Osagie and Lawani became necessary to enable the government to carry out a thorough investigation into the allegation of financial infractions levelled against them,” the statement added.

The government reassured the public that the investigation would be conducted diligently, and further actions would be taken based on the committee’s findings.

The suspension of Osagie and Lawani comes less than three months after their appointments by Governor Okpebholo.