I Will Prove My Innocence – Suspended Edo Attorney-General

The recently suspended Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo State, Samson Osagie, has condemned the actions and allegations against him, stating that he never committed any financial fraud.

Naija News reported earlier that the Edo State Government announced the suspension of Osagie, as well as the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Damian Lawani, over allegations of grave official and financial infractions.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday morning in Benin City, the state capital.

According to Ikhilor, the suspension is with immediate effect and is pending the conclusion of an investigation into the allegations against the two senior officials.

In response, however, Osagie declared that he will prove his innocence, maintaining that he was never involved in any financial dealing with anyone nor committed any financial infraction of any kind as claimed by Governor Monday Okpebholo’s government.

Osagie said: “My attention has just been drawn to a Government special announcement dated 5th February, 2025 in which I was alleged to have been engaged in financial infractions with the Chairman of the Local Government service commission and therefore suspended.

“Let me state unequivocally that I am not and was never involved in any financial dealing with anyone nor committed any financial infraction of any kind.

“I was also not confronted with the said allegations by anyone before my suspension was announced.”

“I shall be ready, willing, and prepared to defend myself and prove my innocence in order to clear my name and hard earned reputation, which I have laboured to build over the years.”