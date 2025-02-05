Akwa Ibom Calls For Indigenous Strategies As United States Withdraws HIV Foreign Aid

Akwa Ibom State Government has said that the withdrawal of foreign aid for HIV is a wake-up call for Nigeria.

The government insisted that this was a sign for Nigeria to prioritize local strategies for sustainable responses to health programmes.

The Programme Manager of the Akwa Ibom State Agency for the Control of AIDS (AKSACA), Emabong Akpan, stated this during a capacity building workshop on evidence-based advocacy for gender responsive HIV, TTB and malaria response in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

“The era of integration is here. We have learned from the experience of the recent withdrawal of foreign aid for HIV by the USA, and we are working tirelessly to strengthen the local response. One of the key drivers of sustainable funding and improved healthcare delivery is strong advocacy,” Akpan stated.

He urged participating Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to utilize the knowledge gained from the workshop to advocate for policies that would guarantee long-term funding and gender-responsive interventions.

In a keynote address, Hon. Moses Essien, Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State House Committee on Health emphasized the critical role of gender-sensitive healthcare policies in combating HIV, TB, and malaria noting that these diseases disproportionately impact women, girls, and marginalized communities, who often face significant challenges in accessing timely treatment and care.

“I am confident that the insights and skills gained from this workshop will help shape a more responsive, equitable, and sustainable health system, one that ensures the most vulnerable populations are not left behind and that gender-related barriers are effectively addressed,” Hon. Essien stated.

He further reaffirmed the commitment of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly to supporting advocacy initiatives that promote improved healthcare delivery across the state.