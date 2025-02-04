Obasa: ‘From The Look Of Things Meranda Is A Goner’ – Source

The uncertainty surrounding the speakership of the Lagos State House of Assembly deepened on Monday as the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) held a marathon meeting with lawmakers in a bid to resolve the ongoing leadership tussle.

The meeting, which commenced around 11 a.m., was convened to address the leadership crisis that followed the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa on January 13, 2025, while he was in the United States.

Obasa was replaced by Mojisola Meranda, a lawmaker from Apapa, who assumed office last week. However, she has yet to move into the Speaker’s official residence, as Obasa insists he remains the rightful leader of the Assembly.

Over the weekend, reports emerged suggesting that there were moves to reinstate Obasa, allegedly following a directive from President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that GAC, the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, summoned all House members to Lagos House, Marina, to settle the dispute.

All lawmakers attended the meeting, which reportedly lasted late into the night. As a result, the House did not hold its regular sitting on Monday.

While Meranda’s supporters have been circulating messages claiming the GAC resolved that she should remain Speaker, sources within the Assembly who spoke with Daily Trust suggest that Obasa is likely to reclaim his position today (Tuesday).

A source familiar with the matter disclosed that the legality of Obasa’s impeachment played a key role in the GAC’s deliberations.

It was revealed that Obasa was removed using a different mace, whereas the official mace—the recognised symbol of authority in the House—remains in his possession.

“From the look of things, Meranda is a goner,” the source added, hinting that a final resolution would likely be reached today (Tuesday).