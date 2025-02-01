Protest Erupts At Lokoja Teaching Hospital As 272 Doctors Resign

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja (FTHL), has called for urgent intervention from President Bola Tinubu and Minister of Health, Prof. Ali Pate, citing worsening conditions threatening the hospital’s viability.

During a peaceful demonstration at the hospital on Thursday, the former chairman of ARD, Dr. Olushola Baoku, revealed that the number of doctors at the facility had dropped dramatically from 315 to just 43, due to harsh working conditions.

Baoku condemned the hospital’s environment, describing it as a “slave camp” under the leadership of Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Olatunde Alabi.

He highlighted several critical issues, including temporary contracts renewed every two months, lack of pension plans, absence of hazard allowances, and non-functional medical equipment.

The protesting doctors also pointed to the hospital’s inability to handle emergencies, citing a tragic incident where a staff member died as a result of a power failure.

Additionally, the doctors demanded the reinstatement of their suspended president, Dr. Jimoh Umar, who had been removed after calling for reforms at the hospital.

Baoku claimed that the CMD had refused to comply despite an order from the Minister of Health through Permanent Secretary Ms. Kachollom Shangti Daju directing Umar’s reinstatement on December 12, 2024.

The ARD members have pledged to continue their protests until their grievances are addressed, urging immediate government action to prevent the hospital from collapsing.