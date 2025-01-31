‘This Is Unforgivable’ – APC Chieftain, Akindele Reveals Why Amaechi Will Never Forgive Buhari

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ayekooto Akindele, has alleged that former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is bitter against his former principal, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that his statement followed Amaechi’s recent comment placing former President, Olusegun Obasanjo ahead of other previous Nigerian leaders.

Amaechi said Obasanjo was the last Nigerian leader to foster a thriving middle class, emphasizing that no administration since then has successfully maintained a stable economic bridge between the wealthy and the poor.

Amaechi made this statement during a two-day event in Abuja, themed “Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy: Pathway to Good Governance and Political Integrity.”

Akindele, a core supporter of President Bola Tinubu, in a post via his official Facebook page on Friday, alleged that Amaechi may be bitter over Buhari’s failure to endorse him during the APC presidential primary election in 2022.

According to Ayekooto, despite Amaechi’s infrastructural efforts in Buhari’s home town, Daura, the immediate past president failed to impose the former Governor of Rivers State on the ruling party.

He wrote, “Two reasons Amaechi will never forgive Buhari; despite procuring a chieftaincy title in Daura and allocating a Transportation University there, Buhari didn’t impose him on the APC. Chai, this is unforgivable.

“Resiging to run a stadium marathon for APC ticket and lost shamelessly, despite begging Buhari to allow him return as minister, Buhari was just saying MININI as he didn’t understand what he was saying”.