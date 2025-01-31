Price Of Bag Of Dangote, BUA, Other Cement This Week

As of January 31, 2025, the cement price in Nigeria has reached approximately ₦10,000 per 50kg bag, marking a significant increase over the past few years.

The National Association of Block Moulders of Nigeria (NABMON) has expressed concerns about the escalating costs. NABMON’s National President, Adesegun Banjoko, highlighted that with cement priced at ₦10,000 per bag, procuring 100 bags would cost ₦1 million, posing challenges for the construction industry.

He emphasized the need for increased local production to foster competition and stabilize prices.

Industry stakeholders are urging the federal government to implement policies that encourage the establishment of more cement manufacturing plants.

They believe that introducing additional players into the market will enhance competition, potentially making cement more affordable for private and public construction projects.

Despite Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest cement producer, with an estimated production capacity of 65.6 million tonnes per annum, the industry faces challenges such as low capacity utilization, estimated at around 50%, and issues related to power supply and production costs.

These factors contribute to the high retail prices observed in the market.

Efforts To Stabilize Prices

In response to the rising prices, there have been calls for short-term importation of quality cement to balance supply and demand dynamics.

Additionally, stakeholders advocate for government incentives to encourage the establishment of new cement manufacturing plants, aiming to serve Nigeria’s growing population and its neighbouring countries.

The continuous increase in cement prices poses significant challenges for the construction industry and the broader Nigerian economy.

Addressing these issues requires collaborative efforts between the government and industry stakeholders to implement strategies that enhance production capacity, stabilize prices, and ensure the availability of affordable building materials for Nigerians.

Price of Cement this week:

Dangote Cement: ₦9,900 – ₦10,500

BUA Cement: ₦8,000 – ₦11,000

Lafarge Cement: ₦9,100 – ₦10,500

UNICEM Cement: ₦11,500 – ₦13,500

Ibeto Cement: ₦9,500 – ₦10,500