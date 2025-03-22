Price Of Bag Of Dangote, BUA, Other Cement This Week

In a decisive move to address the escalating cost of cement, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works, David Umahi, recently charged cement manufacturers to reduce the price of a 50kg bag to ₦7,000.

​Prior to this intervention, the price of cement had surged significantly, with reports indicating prices ranging from ₦10,000 to ₦15,000 per bag in various markets, including Abuja.

The soaring prices have been a concern for builders, contractors, and the general public, leading to increased costs in construction and infrastructure projects.​

Manufacturers have attributed the high prices to factors such as increased production costs, exchange rate fluctuations, and demand-supply disparities.

However, Minister Umahi has expressed dissatisfaction with the manufacturers’ explanations, emphasizing that the disparity between the ex-factory and market prices is substantial.

He stated, “We therefore need to look into the situation and other issues with a view to finding a common front.” ​

The government’s directive aims to alleviate the financial burden on consumers and stimulate economic activities in the construction sector.

Current Market Prices Of Major Cement Brands

As of March 2025, the prices of major cement brands were reported as follows:​

1. Dangote Cement: ₦9,900 to ₦10,500 per 50kg bag.​

2. BUA Cement: ₦8,000 to ₦11,000 per 50kg bag.​

3. Lafarge Cement: ₦9,100 to ₦10,500 per 50kg bag.​

4. Ibeto Cement

Ibeto Cement, part of the Ibeto Group, has garnered a reputation as a cost-effective option that effectively meets construction needs. Presently, a 50kg bag of Ibeto cement costs between ₦9,500 and ₦10,500. ​

5. United Cement Company of Nigeria Limited (UniCem)

UniCem, under the Lafarge Group, is a leading cement brand in eastern Nigeria, suitable for both general and structural applications. As of February 2025, a 50kg bag of UniCem cement is priced between ₦11,500 and ₦13,500, varying by location. ​