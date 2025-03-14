Business
Price Of Bag Of Dangote, BUA, Other Cement This Week
As of March 2025, the prices of major cement brands in Nigeria have experienced significant fluctuations, influenced by various economic factors.
Below is a breakdown of the current prices for Dangote, BUA, Lafarge (Elephant), and other notable cement brands:
1. Dangote Cement
Dangote Cement, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, is Nigeria’s leading cement manufacturer. As of February 2025, a 50kg bag of Dangote cement is priced between ₦9,900 and ₦10,500, depending on the location.
legit.ng
2. Lafarge Africa Plc (Elephant Cement)
Known popularly as ‘Elephant Cement’ due to its iconic elephant logo, Lafarge Africa is a prominent cement producer in Nigeria. As of February 2025, a 50kg bag of Lafarge cement sells between ₦9,100 and ₦10,500, depending on the region.
3. BUA Cement
BUA Cement, a subsidiary of BUA Group, is esteemed for its affordability without compromising quality. As of February 2025, a 50kg bag of BUA cement is available between ₦8,000 and ₦11,000, contingent on the seller and region.
cemnet.com
4. Ibeto Cement
Ibeto Cement, part of the Ibeto Group, has garnered a reputation as a cost-effective option that effectively meets construction needs. Presently, a 50kg bag of Ibeto cement costs between ₦9,500 and ₦10,500.
5. United Cement Company of Nigeria Limited (UniCem)
UniCem, under the Lafarge Group, is a leading cement brand in eastern Nigeria, suitable for both general and structural applications. As of February 2025, a 50kg bag of UniCem cement is priced between ₦11,500 and ₦13,500, varying by location.
In an effort to stabilize cement prices, the Federal Government engaged with major cement manufacturers, including Dangote and BUA, to establish a price monitoring mechanism.
An agreement was reached to lower cement prices from the previous range of ₦9,000–₦15,000 per 50kg bag to a new nationwide range of ₦7,000–₦8,000, depending on location.
However, significant reductions in cement prices have yet to materialize, leading to further government scrutiny and potential interventions.