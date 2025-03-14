Price Of Bag Of Dangote, BUA, Other Cement This Week

​As of March 2025, the prices of major cement brands in Nigeria have experienced significant fluctuations, influenced by various economic factors.

Below is a breakdown of the current prices for Dangote, BUA, Lafarge (Elephant), and other notable cement brands:​

1. Dangote Cement

Dangote Cement, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, is Nigeria’s leading cement manufacturer. As of February 2025, a 50kg bag of Dangote cement is priced between ₦9,900 and ₦10,500, depending on the location. ​

legit.ng

2. Lafarge Africa Plc (Elephant Cement)

Known popularly as ‘Elephant Cement’ due to its iconic elephant logo, Lafarge Africa is a prominent cement producer in Nigeria. As of February 2025, a 50kg bag of Lafarge cement sells between ₦9,100 and ₦10,500, depending on the region. ​

3. BUA Cement

BUA Cement, a subsidiary of BUA Group, is esteemed for its affordability without compromising quality. As of February 2025, a 50kg bag of BUA cement is available between ₦8,000 and ₦11,000, contingent on the seller and region. ​

cemnet.com

4. Ibeto Cement

Ibeto Cement, part of the Ibeto Group, has garnered a reputation as a cost-effective option that effectively meets construction needs. Presently, a 50kg bag of Ibeto cement costs between ₦9,500 and ₦10,500. ​

5. United Cement Company of Nigeria Limited (UniCem)

UniCem, under the Lafarge Group, is a leading cement brand in eastern Nigeria, suitable for both general and structural applications. As of February 2025, a 50kg bag of UniCem cement is priced between ₦11,500 and ₦13,500, varying by location. ​

In an effort to stabilize cement prices, the Federal Government engaged with major cement manufacturers, including Dangote and BUA, to establish a price monitoring mechanism.

An agreement was reached to lower cement prices from the previous range of ₦9,000–₦15,000 per 50kg bag to a new nationwide range of ₦7,000–₦8,000, depending on location.

However, significant reductions in cement prices have yet to materialize, leading to further government scrutiny and potential interventions.