Price Of Bag Of Dangote, BUA, Other Cement This Week
The cost of cement, a crucial material in Nigeria’s construction industry, has experienced notable fluctuations recently. Prices vary based on brand, location, and market dynamics.
Below is a summary of the current prices for major cement brands:
1. Dangote Cement
Price Range: ₦8,000 – ₦10,300 per 50kg bag.
Details: Dangote Cement is renowned for its quality and is widely used in various construction projects. Prices may be lower near production plants but can increase in regions requiring extensive distribution.
2. BUA Cement
Price Range: ₦8,000 – ₦8,500 per 50kg bag.
Details: BUA Cement offers competitive pricing and is a popular choice among builders. Prices are relatively stable, with slight variations in regions closer to production facilities.
3. Lafarge Water Shield Cement
Price: ₦20,000 per 50kg bag.l
Details: Lafarge’s Water Shield Cement is designed for enhanced durability and resistance to moisture, making it suitable for areas prone to dampness.
4. Waterproof Cement JK
Price: ₦15,000 per 50kg bag.
Details: Waterproof Cement JK is formulated to provide superior protection against water ingress, which is ideal for construction in wet environments.
Over the past year, cement prices in Nigeria have seen significant increases. For instance, prices rose from approximately ₦4,500 per 50kg bag at the beginning of 2024 to around ₦8,500 by November 2024, marking an increase of about 89%.