Price Of Bag Of Dangote, BUA, Other Cement This Week

The cost of cement, a crucial material in Nigeria’s construction industry, has experienced notable fluctuations recently. Prices vary based on brand, location, and market dynamics.

Below is a summary of the current prices for major cement brands:​

1. Dangote Cement

Price Range: ₦8,000 – ₦10,300 per 50kg bag.​

Details: Dangote Cement is renowned for its quality and is widely used in various construction projects. Prices may be lower near production plants but can increase in regions requiring extensive distribution. ​

2. BUA Cement

Price Range: ₦8,000 – ₦8,500 per 50kg bag.​

Details: BUA Cement offers competitive pricing and is a popular choice among builders. Prices are relatively stable, with slight variations in regions closer to production facilities. ​

3. Lafarge Water Shield Cement

Price: ₦20,000 per 50kg bag.​l

Details: Lafarge’s Water Shield Cement is designed for enhanced durability and resistance to moisture, making it suitable for areas prone to dampness.​

4. Waterproof Cement JK

Price: ₦15,000 per 50kg bag.​

Details: Waterproof Cement JK is formulated to provide superior protection against water ingress, which is ideal for construction in wet environments.​

Over the past year, cement prices in Nigeria have seen significant increases. For instance, prices rose from approximately ₦4,500 per 50kg bag at the beginning of 2024 to around ₦8,500 by November 2024, marking an increase of about 89%. ​