PDP Governors Storm Delta State For Crucial Meeting

Ahead of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting called by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), the party’s Governors are set to meet in Delta State on Friday.

Naija News reports the Governors are in Delta to harmonize their positions ahead of the party’s NEC meeting.

Host governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, during a dinner on Thursday in preparation for the meeting, hinted that issues around the unity of the party would top the agenda.

Governors of Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Plateau, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Osun, Taraba, and Zamfara states are already in Delta, while the deputy governor of Oyo State is representing Governor Seyi Makinde.

The Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, is also present.

Governor Oborevwori emphasized the importance of unity in Nigeria, urging everyone to ensure that unity is protected at all costs.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, has declared that the root cause of the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) started with the selfish ambitions of Atiku Abubakar in 2003.

Olayinka said the PDP problem started when Atiku sabotaged the PDP efforts to win Lagos State.

He added that as the sitting Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku almost pushed his principal out of power, and it took Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to beg before he could get the ticket to serve for a second term in office.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview appearance with Arise News, Olayinka said the issues in PDP were not too noticeable because the party was able to patch things up and remain in power.

The FCT Minister’s aide added that it was a rebellion led by Atiku that resulted in the loss of the presidential race by Goodluck Jonathan, who, at that time, was seeking a second term in office and eventually pushed the PDP out of power in 2015.

Olayinka recalled how Atiku joined the All Progressives Congres (APC) and gave his resources, including money and time, to ensure victory for the party at the expense of the PDP.