NNPC Ltd, Partners Launch 97mmscf/d Capacity 5 Mini-LNG Plants In Ajaokuta

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its partners have launched five mini-Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

Naija News reports that NNPC’s spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, said the project was in furtherance of efforts to deepen domestic gas utilization, in line with the federal government’s Gas Revolution Agenda.

Soneye noted that the groundbreaking ceremony, on Thursday, signaled the commencement of construction works on the five Mini-LNG plants namely: NNPC Prime LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG and LNG Arete.

NNPC Ltd. has stake in three of the five mini-LNG plants (90% in Prime LNG, 50% in NGML/Gasnexus LNG and 10% in BUA LNG), while Highland LNG and LNG Arete were developed by other private companies. The plants have a combined capacity of 97 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscf/d).

This unprecedented partnership between NNPC and private investors represents a strategic leap towards energy sufficiency, off-grid industrial support and carbon emission reduction in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, the GCEO of NNPC, Mele Kyari reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to the Federal Government’s gas-to-power aspirations, noting that natural gas holds the key to unlocking a bright and prosperous future for Nigeria, and a catalyst for industrialization, job creation, and economic diversification.

He said the projects play a critical role in increasing access to energy for millions of Nigerians, providing job opportunities, promoting economic growth and contributing to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while creating opportunities for gas commercialization and supporting the Federal Government’s flare down initiatives.

“These Mini LNG facilities will ensure the efficient transportation of gas over long distances, providing a cleaner and cheaper source of energy to households, mobility, industries, and businesses. This is particularly important for regions that currently lack access to gas pipeline infrastructure,” Kyari stated.

He attributed the Company’s strides in upstream and gas infrastructure projects to the unwavering support of President Bola Tinubu in utilizing gas resources to fuel industrialization, achieve energy security and foster economic growth and development.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, who described the development as an unprecedented feat in the history of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, said natural gas remains a veritable vehicle for accelerating Nigeria’s industrialization, economic growth and prosperity.

Ekpo, who assured NNPC and its partners of the government’s support, stressed that the initiatives align with the government’s aspirations of harnessing Nigeria’s abundant gas resources for National economic development, reducing the Nation’s carbon footprint and enhancing the well-being of Nigerians.

In his remarks, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for locating the 5 Mini-LNG plants in the State, describing it as a step forward in Nigeria’s march towards attaining energy security.

The Governor, who commended President Bola Tinubu, the leadership of NNPC and its partners for finding Ajaokuta and Kogi State worthy of gas investments, added that the plants will unlock ample opportunities in investment, including direct and indirect employment for the State’s teaming population.

He assured of the State government’s support for the project through manpower supply, provision of adequate security and host community collaboration at the projects’ various sites from commencement to completion.

Also speaking, Chairman, NNPC, Chief Pius Akinyelure said the milestone marks a significant advancement in Nigeria’s energy sector and aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, signaling a new era of sustainable energy, energy security, and industrial growth.