AGF Assures Nigerians Of Investigation Into Mele Kyari’s Alleged Corruption

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has assured Nigerians that former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, will be investigated as demanded by the public.

Naija News reports that this statement follows protests that have escalated outside the Attorney General’s office, calling for a thorough investigation into Kyari’s leadership and actions during his tenure.

A deputy director at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Winifred Adekunle, gave the assurance on behalf of the AGF during her address to a group of lawyers who marched to the ministry’s premises on Wednesday.

The protesters had submitted a petition calling for Kyari’s immediate investigation and arrest over allegations of corruption.

Adekunle told the group, “Your petition will receive immediate attention. There will be a response, and whatever questions you have asked will be addressed appropriately. Be assured that the Attorney General and the Solicitor General are people you can rely on. Whatever you have requested will be addressed.”

This marks the second day of protests outside the AGF’s office. On Tuesday, a group of protesters under the banner of “Concerned Citizens Against Corruption” had gathered, demanding a thorough investigation into Kyari and NNPCL’s activities over the last five years.

Their call stems from a broader concern over corruption allegations tied to Kyari’s management of the state oil company.

On Wednesday, a separate group of lawyers, known as the “Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law,” also marched to the AGF’s office to submit a petition.

The petition, dated April 23, 2025, was co-signed by the group’s convener, Emmanuel Agada, and National Secretary, Jonathan Uchendu.

The lawyers alleged that Kyari’s leadership at NNPCL was marred by corruption, citing his opaque management style as a key factor enabling the misappropriation of funds.

They expressed discontent that while President Bola Tinubu removed Kyari from office following public outcry, no immediate investigation was launched.

The lawyers raised concerns about alleged fraud in the rehabilitation and re-streaming of government-owned refineries, claiming that the funds spent did not align with the results.

Among the allegations, the lawyers pointed to discrepancies in NNPCL’s claim that Matrix Energy Limited invested $400 million in the Port Harcourt Refinery, despite the Federal Executive Council approving $1.5 billion for the same project.

Further concerns were raised about a debt of over $2 billion owed by NNPCL to Matrix Energy, which was purportedly being serviced through daily crude oil allocations of 80,000 barrels.

The lawyers questioned why these transactions were conducted without public knowledge and demanded an explanation for the Federal Government’s indebtedness to Matrix Oil.

They also sought clarity on the negotiations, specifically who the parties were and why the public was kept in the dark about these critical details.

The petitioners urged the AGF to review all agreements entered into by NNPCL under Kyari’s leadership and to investigate these transactions in order to recover any misappropriated funds. They called for a fact-finding investigation to quantify the financial losses and recommend steps for recovery.

Additionally, the lawyers advocated for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the handling of refinery repairs under Kyari’s administration and the sacked NNPCL board.

They emphasised that such actions would ensure accountability, deter future misconduct, and prevent a recurrence of similar issues.

In closing, the group reaffirmed their willingness to support the AGF in ensuring a transparent and exhaustive investigation, highlighting the importance of restoring public trust and ensuring that justice is served.