You Are NNPC’s Strongest Team Ever – Lokpobiri Tells Ojulari

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has said the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), led by Bashir Ojulari, is the strongest team to lead the national oil company.

Naija News reports that Senator Lokpobiri stated this on Wednesday when Ojulari paid a courtesy visit to him in Abuja.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Ojulari, at the meeting, reaffirmed his commitment to forging strong and effective partnerships with key stakeholders to successfully deliver on the strategic mandate entrusted to him by President Bola Tinubu.

Ojulari stated that he and his executive leadership team stepped into Lokopbiri’s office with a spirit of collaboration and a deep resolve to make a lasting impact.

He noted that NNPC success would depend on close synergy with the Ministry of Petroleum, the Ministry of Finance, and other relevant institutions to break through bureaucratic barriers and accelerate results.

“We are here with a mindset of partnership; partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, with the Ministry of Finance, and with all other critical stakeholders. Our goal is to bridge gaps, foster alignment, and move forward with a united front. Antagonism benefits no one; collaboration is how we win,” he said.

In response, Senator Lokpobiri expressed strong confidence in the new leadership of NNPC, noting that he has known many members of the management team personally and has received outstanding reports about their professional capabilities.

“This is arguably the strongest leadership team NNPC Ltd. has ever assembled,” the Minister said.

“Now is the time to translate that reputation into measurable results, especially in increasing crude oil production and ensuring the sector delivers optimal value to the Nigerian people,” he added.

The Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil) assured unwavering support and strategic guidance, adding that his office would work closely with Ojulari to provide the enabling environment for NNPC Ltd. to thrive and deliver on its national mandate.