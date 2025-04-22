Protesters Demand Probe Into Mele Kyari’s NNPCL Leadership

Protesters under the banner of Concerned Citizens Against Corruption (CCAC) stormed the office of the Attorney General of the Federation at the Federal Ministry of Justice Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, demanding a full investigation into the dealings of the former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

The protesters, led by their convener, Kabir Matazu, expressed frustration that despite the removal of Kyari and the entire NNPCL board by President Bola Tinubu on April 2, 2025, no steps have been taken to probe the alleged corrupt activities under Kyari’s leadership.

Matazu stated, “It is on record that the sack of the erstwhile corrupt leadership of the NNPCL drew applause from Nigerians, especially groups like ours, who had been at the forefront of demanding accountability and transparency in the running of institutions.”

The CCAC specifically demanded an inquiry into the financial transactions and management practices of the NNPCL over the past five years, particularly concerning the rehabilitation and restreaming of government-owned refineries.

Matazu pointed to the controversy surrounding the repairs of the country’s refineries, which he claimed involved billions of dollars without proper transparency.

He also highlighted the alleged $2 billion debt owed by NNPCL to Matrix Energy, a company allegedly compensated with daily crude oil allocations that have not been paid for.

“The figures and the facts simply do not add up. The NNPCL claimed to have spent billions on refineries’ repairs, but now they are owing Matrix Energy $2 billion, paid through daily crude oil allocations,” Matazu said.

The protesters raised questions about the deal between the NNPCL and Matrix Energy, asking why such a debt had accrued and why payments were being made with crude oil instead of cash.

The group also demanded answers on the identity of the parties involved in negotiating this deal and why the Nigerian public had been kept in the dark about the transaction.

The CCAC strongly believes that a thorough investigation into these matters will help the Federal Government account for the mismanagement of public resources and recover any lost funds.

“We demand an immediate judicial review,” the group said in a petition submitted to the office of the Attorney General.

The group added, “This investigation should find out how much the Federal Government has lost to such agreements and recommend measures for recovering the identified funds.”

The CCAC also called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry to look into the handling of contracts related to the repair of refineries during Kyari’s tenure.

The group emphasised that investigating these transactions would not only ensure accountability for past mistakes but also help avoid similar issues under the current NNPCL leadership.

In their petition, the protesters urged the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation to urgently review all agreements entered by the NNPCL under Kyari’s leadership.

They also stressed the need for a thorough investigation to address the financial mismanagement and ensure that Nigeria’s oil sector is held accountable moving forward.

“As we face serious economic challenges, the Federal Government must take immediate action to restore public trust and ensure that such mismanagement does not continue under the current administration,” Matazu concluded.