Leadership Crisis: PDP Risks Loosing Eight Governors To APC In 2027

A report has alleged that the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is threatening the 2027 second term bid of eight governors.

According to the report by The Whistler, the affected governors are Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Ime Eno (Akwa Ibom) and Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers). Others are Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Ademola Adeleke (Osun) and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

Investigation indicates that other political parties, especially the All Progressives Congress (APC), are planning to capitalise on the festering crisis in the PDP to make overtures to some of the governors.

While the overtures to some of the governors are being made clandestinely, the APC leadership in Plateau State has gone public in pressuring Governor Mutfwang to defect to the ruling party.

Sources who spoke to the aforementioned publication stated that the governors are being baited with the APC return tickets in many states.

The PDP governors are being persuaded to dump their party, on the ground that the seemingly intractable leadership crisis in PDP might stand in the way of their re-election in 2027.

The aforementioned publication further disclosed that while some of the governors are undecided, a few are reconsidering their continued stay in the party amid the festering crisis.

Consequently, the Forum, chaired by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has scheduled an emergency meeting for Asaba, the Delta State capital, on Friday, January 31.

Although the agenda for the meeting was not made public, party sources on Friday, said that the Forum is apprehensive over threats of losing some of the party’s first term governors to the APC.

Older members of the PDP Governors Forum and concerned party leaders are said to be particularly worried that the division in the party at the national level could provide enough constitutional ground for key members to defect.