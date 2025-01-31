Four Soldiers Feared Dead, Others Injured As Reckless Driver Crashes Into Jogging Troops

Tragedy struck in the Morocco area of Shomolu, Lagos, as a speeding driver reportedly rammed into a group of soldiers attached to Myoung Barracks, leaving four feared dead and several others injured.

Naija News gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday while the soldiers were engaged in their routine monthly road jog outside the barracks.

According to eyewitness accounts, the driver, along with two other young men, was in a Toyota vehicle travelling at high speed before losing control and crashing into the soldiers.

An eyewitness, Priscilla, who resides in the area, described the chaotic scene, stating that after the accident, the vehicle’s occupants attempted to flee but were quickly apprehended by an angry crowd.

The trio was reportedly beaten severely, and their vehicle was vandalized in the heat of the moment.

“The incident happened in the early hours of this morning when the soldiers were doing their monthly morning road walk when the young men rammed into the soldiers in front of the barracks.

“Four of the soldiers were dead, and many of them were seriously injured. After the incident, the boys attempted to run away but were apprehended and mercilessly beaten to a stupor while their vehicle was vandalised. Also, one of the boys was stabbed by the soldiers.

“The incident has caused panic among the residents in the area,” the eyewitness told The Punch.

The incident has reportedly sparked tension in the area, with residents fearing possible repercussions.