IGP’s Stay In Office Lawful – AGF Fagbemi

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has declared that the continued stay of Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, in office is legal and backed by law.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Fagbemi emphasized that Egbetokun’s appointment, which took effect on October 31, 2023, remains valid for a four-year tenure, in line with the amended Police Act of 2024.

The AGF clarified that under the amended Police Act, the IGP is entitled to a four-year tenure regardless of whether he has attained the age of 60 years or completed 35 years of service, as stipulated by civil service rules.

His remarks come amid debates on whether Egbetokun should retire upon reaching the civil service-mandated retirement age.

The statement affirms that the new Police Act supersedes general civil service rules in determining the tenure of the police chief, effectively securing Egbetokun’s stay in office until 2027.

While some stakeholders have questioned the legality of extending an officer’s service beyond retirement age, Fagbemi maintained that the law, as amended, is clear on the matter.

The statement reads, “The appointment of Egbetokun which took effect from 31st day of October, 2023 would have come to an end on his attainment of 60 years of age on 4th day of September, 2024.

“However, before his retirement age, the Police Act was amended to allow the occupant of the office to remain and complete the original four-year term granted under Section 7 (6) of the Act, notwithstanding the fact that he has attained the age of 60 years.

“This has, therefore, statutorily extended the tenure of office of Egbetokun to and including the 31st day of October 2027, in order to complete the four-year tenure granted to him.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Egbetokun’s continuous stay in office is in line with the provisions of the Police Act amended in 2024 which allow the occupant of the office to enjoy a term of four years effective from the date of his appointment as IGP, in this case, 31st day of October 2023.”