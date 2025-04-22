IGP Egbetokun Effects Major Shake-up In Police Mobile Force

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has announced the immediate reorganization of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) as part of efforts to strengthen internal security and enhance operational readiness.

The IGP ordered the immediate withdrawal of PMF personnel from unauthorized deployments, including guard duties for Very Important Personalities (VIPs).

Naija News reports the directive was unveiled during a conference with PMF Squadron Commanders at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP emphasized the need to reposition the PMF in line with its original mandate as the Nigeria Police Force’s elite strike unit, designed to respond swiftly to riots, emergencies, and violent threats.

He expressed concern over the diversion of PMF personnel to non-core roles, including escort and guard duties for private individuals and VIPs, a trend which has undermined the unit’s effectiveness.

To address this, the IGP has announced a series of measures including the immediate withdrawal of PMF personnel from unauthorized deployments, regular quarterly training focused on ethics and professionalism, and mandatory standby of fully equipped, combat-ready units across all Squadrons for rapid tactical support.

The IGP also declared that PMF Commanders will be held accountable for the conduct of their personnel and urged them to lead proactively through regular training, inspections, and mentorship aimed at upholding discipline, respect for human rights, and operational excellence.

Reaffirming the Force’s commitment to restoring the PMF to its rightful role as a disciplined and dependable tactical arm, the IGP highlighted plans to introduce new leadership strategies and capacity-building initiatives designed to meet modern security challenges and align with global best practices.

The Inspector-General of Police, while extending appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his support, acknowledged the critical contributions of the Force’s international partners in enhancing training and technical capacity.

The IGP charged all PMF Squadron Commanders to embrace the reform as a professional and moral responsibility, reiterating that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to its mandate of safeguarding lives, property, and national security.