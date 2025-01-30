You Must Commend Tinubu, He Has Done What Is Beyond Politics – Umahi To South Easterners

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has praised President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to the southeast.

He urged South Easterners to appreciate Tinubu for his dedication to equitable infrastructure development in the region.

Umahi made this statement while hosting a delegation from the Enugu and Anambra State caucus of the 10th National Assembly at his Abuja office.

Umahi emphasized the President’s commitment to ensuring that no region, including the South-East, is left behind in infrastructure development.

“We want National Assembly members and South-East stakeholders to commend the President because this is beyond politics. No other leader has demonstrated such commitment to the region,” Umahi asserted.

He highlighted Tinubu’s role in resolving farmer-herder clashes in the South-East and addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit despite economic challenges.

“The President inherited 2,064 projects worth N13 trillion, now valued at over N20 trillion due to the floating of the Naira and subsidy removal. Despite these challenges, he is committed to rewriting the story of this country,” Umahi added.

Expressing sympathy over lives lost on the uncompleted sections of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, particularly the recent tanker explosion on the Ugwu Onyema axis, Umahi assured stakeholders of ongoing efforts to complete the project.

He reiterated his call for the South-East to acknowledge Tinubu’s efforts in addressing the region’s marginalization and prioritizing road interventions.